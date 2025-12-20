Left Menu

Uttarakhand Takes Bold Steps to Resolve Human-Wildlife Conflict

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, announced measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, including solar fencing, alert systems, sterilisation, and rehabilitation centres. Additional funds and legislative amendments will support these efforts, aiming to protect both humans and wildlife across the state.

To address the growing issue of human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unveiled a series of initiatives, including the deployment of solar fencing and sensor-based alert systems. These measures aim to mitigate the frequent conflicts between humans and animals, such as elephants and leopards, that often result in damaged infrastructure and crops.

Dhami announced the establishment of wildlife sterilisation and rehabilitation centres in each district. These facilities, under the guidance of the Forest Department, will focus on controlling the population of various wildlife species. A minimum of 10 Nali of land in hilly areas and one acre in plain areas will be dedicated to these efforts.

In pursuit of these objectives, the chief minister has allocated an additional Rs 5 crore for necessary resources and equipment. Moreover, Dhami has initiated discussions with Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav regarding amendments to the Central Wildlife Act to further support conflict reduction strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

