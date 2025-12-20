Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's Hate Speech Bill

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has accused the Congress government in Karnataka of imposing an 'undeclared emergency' via the contentious Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill. She has vehemently opposed the bill, which was passed in both state legislative houses amid strong objections from BJP and JD(S) during the winter session in Belagavi.

Karandlaje revealed plans to meet the President of India to express her discontent and has already written to the Karnataka Governor, urging him not to assent to the bill. She claims the bill violates constitutional rights, specifically freedom of speech under Article 19 (1) and (2), and alleges the Congress aims to oppress opposition voices through this legislation.

The proposed legislation stipulates a one-year jail term, extendable to seven years, with fines for hate speech crimes. Karandlaje criticizes a state-run fact-check unit formed to enforce the law, accusing it of unfairly targeting opponents by using public funds, and calls for the unit's disbandment.

