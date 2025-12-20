Left Menu

Indian Super League Clubs Push for Perpetual Ownership: AIFF Sets Up Resolution Committee

A proposal by Indian Super League clubs for perpetual operational and commercial ownership was rejected by the AIFF. A committee was established to resolve the issue. The clubs sought a club-owned league model while retaining AIFF as regulator. Consultations with FIFA, AFC, and league clubs are planned.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:58 IST
Indian Super League Clubs Push for Perpetual Ownership: AIFF Sets Up Resolution Committee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The proposal by ten Indian Super League clubs for perpetual operational and commercial ownership was denied by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) at its recent General Body meeting. This led to the formation of a committee to investigate the matter further.

The proposal aimed to implement a club-owned league model while maintaining the AIFF as the regulator. However, reactions were mixed, prompting AIFF Executive Committee member Avijit Paul to label the move as 'unacceptable.'

The new committee comprises Kerala Football Association President Navas Meeran, Goa state unit chief Caitano Fernandes, and Indian Football Association (West Bengal) Secretary Anirban Datta, with AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan serving as an ex-officio member. Their task is to negotiate with club representatives and adhere to the AIFF Constitution established by the Indian Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

