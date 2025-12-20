Left Menu

Nature-Themed Terminal: A New Gateway for Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Rs 4,000-crore terminal at Guwahati's airport that reflects Assam's cultural heritage. Touted as India's first 'nature-themed airport', it can handle 13.1 million passengers annually. Developed by Guwahati International Airport Ltd, it aims to boost regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a new terminal at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, emphasizing its role in promoting Assam's natural and cultural heritage.

The facility, developed at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore, is described as India's first 'nature-themed airport'. It can accommodate 13.1 million passengers annually, marking a significant upgrade in the region's aviation infrastructure.

Developed by Guwahati International Airport Ltd with involvement from Adani Airport Holdings Limited, the terminal is set to transform Guwahati into a key economic gateway, according to Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Modi noted its significant role in fostering regional development and international connections.

