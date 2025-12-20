Left Menu

Empowering Growth: AI and Development at Chintan Shivir

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the Chintan Shivir, focusing on enhancing institutional capacity and policymaking with AI. Discussions included simplifying procedures, efficient fund flows, tax administration, and leveraging digital tools for transparency. Sitharaman emphasized staying grounded in current growth challenges amid historical contrasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hampi | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:07 IST
Empowering Growth: AI and Development at Chintan Shivir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led a pivotal 'Chintan Shivir' session alongside key figures in finance and corporate affairs.

Experts engaged in extensive discussions on using AI to improve institutional capacity, ease of doing business, and facilitate efficient fund flows and tax administration.

Sitharaman highlighted the historical context and modern challenges, emphasizing a balance between innovative strategies and practical growth considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025