Empowering Growth: AI and Development at Chintan Shivir
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the Chintan Shivir, focusing on enhancing institutional capacity and policymaking with AI. Discussions included simplifying procedures, efficient fund flows, tax administration, and leveraging digital tools for transparency. Sitharaman emphasized staying grounded in current growth challenges amid historical contrasts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hampi | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:07 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led a pivotal 'Chintan Shivir' session alongside key figures in finance and corporate affairs.
Experts engaged in extensive discussions on using AI to improve institutional capacity, ease of doing business, and facilitate efficient fund flows and tax administration.
Sitharaman highlighted the historical context and modern challenges, emphasizing a balance between innovative strategies and practical growth considerations.
