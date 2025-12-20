FM Sitharaman Leads Chintan Shivir on AI, EoDB and Growth Pathways in Hampi

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Shri Harsh Malhotra, chaired the Chintan Shivir of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs today in Hampi, Vijayanagara district of Karnataka. The strategic brainstorming session brought together senior leadership to reflect on the evolving economic landscape and chart policy pathways for Viksit Bharat.

Senior Leadership and Key Institutions Participate

The Shivir saw the participation of all Secretaries from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, as well as the Chairpersons of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The Chief Economic Adviser and senior officers from associated departments were also present, making it a high-level platform for comprehensive policy deliberation.

AI, Process Reforms and Institutional Strengthening for Viksit Bharat

One of the central sessions—“AI, Ease of Doing Business & Financing for Viksit Bharat”—focused on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and digital governance in strengthening institutional capacity and policymaking.

Discussions centred on:

Using AI for insightful policy design and data-driven decision-making

Simplifying procedures to reduce compliance burdens

Enhancing regulatory predictability for businesses

Improving inter-departmental coordination

Strengthening efficient and transparent fund flows

Creating future-ready tax administration systems

Expanding financing pathways for sustainable, long-term economic growth

Leveraging digital tools for transparency, accountability, and service delivery

The deliberations reflected the government’s broader agenda of building a modern, technology-enabled governance ecosystem to support India’s transition into a developed economy.

Reflections on Vijayanagara’s Heritage and Contemporary Challenges

In her address, Smt. Sitharaman highlighted the profound historical significance of the Vijayanagara region, once the centre of a flourishing Indian empire whose influence extended across vast parts of the subcontinent. She noted that Hampi’s heritage stands as a powerful reminder of India’s civilizational achievements, innovation, and architectural mastery.

The Finance Minister also drew attention to the contrasting realities within the same district—where majestic monuments exist alongside drought-prone regions struggling with low agricultural productivity and human–animal conflict. She stressed that policymaking must remain grounded in such contemporary development challenges and align growth strategies with the lived realities of vulnerable populations.

A Forward-Looking Platform for Economic Governance

The Chintan Shivir served as a forward-looking forum for aligning ministries, improving administrative efficiency, and exploring innovative approaches to governance. The discussions reinforced the government’s commitment to building future-ready institutions, simplifying business processes, strengthening tax systems, and leveraging technology to drive the mission of Viksit Bharat.