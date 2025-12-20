Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Road Safety Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a 'Road Safety Month' initiative to tackle road accidents. Emphasizing education, enforcement, engineering, and emergency care, the campaign aims to become a people-centric movement. The plan includes strict regulations, improved infrastructure, and participatory efforts from community organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to address the alarming number of road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a statewide 'Road Safety Month' beginning January 1. The initiative will focus on the 4E model: Education, Enforcement, Engineering, and Emergency Care.

During a high-level meeting, the chief minister emphasized the importance of transforming this campaign into a public movement. Adityanath highlighted the importance of balanced and coordinated action on all pillars of the model to effectively tackle the state's serious road safety challenges.

The campaign will involve communities through education and strict enforcement of traffic laws while also addressing infrastructure issues and enhancing emergency response. The cooperation of organizations like the NSS, NCC, and Scouts is deemed crucial for sustaining the campaign's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

