Tragic Bus Crash in Java Kills 16

A devastating bus accident in Indonesia's main island of Java has claimed the lives of at least 16 people. The vehicle, which was carrying 34 passengers, lost control on a toll road and struck a concrete barrier shortly after midnight on Monday, according to officials.

The grim incident occurred as the inter-province bus traveled from Jakarta to Yogyakarta. Entering a curved exit ramp at the Krapyak toll way in Semarang city, the bus overturned, causing a chaotic scene with several passengers being thrown and trapped against the vehicle's body.

Emergency teams, arriving about 40 minutes post-accident, recovered the bodies of six victims at the scene. Sadly, another 10 individuals succumbed to their injuries either on the way to medical facilities or during treatment.