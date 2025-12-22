Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash in Java Kills 16

A tragic bus crash on Java, Indonesia's main island, resulted in at least 16 fatalities. The bus lost control on a toll road, striking a concrete barrier before overturning. Rescue operations began promptly, with many passengers trapped and others taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 22-12-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A devastating bus accident in Indonesia's main island of Java has claimed the lives of at least 16 people. The vehicle, which was carrying 34 passengers, lost control on a toll road and struck a concrete barrier shortly after midnight on Monday, according to officials.

The grim incident occurred as the inter-province bus traveled from Jakarta to Yogyakarta. Entering a curved exit ramp at the Krapyak toll way in Semarang city, the bus overturned, causing a chaotic scene with several passengers being thrown and trapped against the vehicle's body.

Emergency teams, arriving about 40 minutes post-accident, recovered the bodies of six victims at the scene. Sadly, another 10 individuals succumbed to their injuries either on the way to medical facilities or during treatment.

