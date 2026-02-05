AIADMK Unveils Ambitious Election Promises in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami announced key election promises including financial assistance for women, free public transport, housing schemes, and employment initiatives. This move sets the tone for AIADMK's campaign against the ruling DMK as party members engage in outreach efforts across Tamil Nadu.
AIADMK party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has spearheaded the announcement of key election promises for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election, setting an aggressive campaign agenda against the ruling DMK.
Following a critical meeting at the party's state headquarters, district secretaries launched an outreach initiative to communicate these promises to constituents. Campaigners distributed pamphlets across various districts such as Ariyalur, Thanjavur South, and Chengalpattu, highlighting the potential positive impact of these welfare measures.
The AIADMK manifesto includes vital promises such as Rs 2,000 financial aid to women ration cardholders, free public transport for men, enhanced employment days, and subsidized housing for the poor, amongst others. Palaniswami aims to implement these measures if AIADMK assumes governmental power.
