EIB–Unicaja Deal Unlocks €400m to Boost Spanish SMEs and Jobs

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Unicaja have signed a €200 million guarantee agreement that will enable Unicaja to unlock up to €400 million in new financing for Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies, with a strong focus on cohesion regions.

The agreement is designed to expand access to finance for businesses seeking to invest in competitiveness, resilience, and growth. The funding can be used both for long-term investments and to meet day-to-day liquidity needs, helping companies navigate economic uncertainty while continuing to create jobs.

This marks the first guarantee agreement between the EIB and Unicaja and represents a further step in the EIB’s broader strategy of working with financial intermediaries to channel funding to the backbone of the Spanish economy — SMEs and mid-caps. Around 60 percent of the companies benefiting from the financing are expected to be located in cohesion regions, supporting more balanced economic development across Spain.

EIB Director of Financial Institutions Gemma Feliciani said the agreement reinforces the shared commitment of both institutions to supporting business growth and regional cohesion.

“This agreement with Unicaja strengthens our joint commitment to boosting the competitiveness and resilience of Spanish SMEs,” she said. “Mobilising €400 million in new financing will allow these companies to make investments that are critical for growth and job creation, particularly in cohesion regions.”

Unicaja Director General of Business Banking Jesús Ruano said supporting SMEs is central to the bank’s long-term strategy.

“For Unicaja, backing the growth and competitiveness of SMEs is not just a priority — it is part of our strategic vision,” he said. “Our cooperation with the EIB enables us to offer more flexible, tailored financial solutions that help companies turn their projects into real opportunities, while maintaining rigorous risk control.”

Mr Ruano added that the agreement is expected to support a greater number of larger-scale projects and contribute to strengthening industry and delivering lasting positive impacts for society.

The agreement also highlights the EIB Group’s role in promoting innovative financial instruments such as guarantees, which help unlock private capital, reduce risk exposure for financial institutions, and strengthen the European Union’s capital markets union — one of the EIB Group’s eight strategic priorities.

In addition, the initiative contributes directly to the EIB Group’s objective of promoting economic, social, and territorial cohesion across the European Union by directing investment to regions and businesses that need it most.