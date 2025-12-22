Resilience and Growth: India's SMEs Rebound in Confidence Amidst Economic Uncertainties

The latest ASSOCHAM D&B Small Business Confidence Index reveals a notable increase in small business confidence for the Oct-Dec 2025 quarter, reaching 89.1 from the previous 79.2. This surge aligns with a broader sentiment of optimism driven by strong domestic demand, improved credit access, and government incentives.

The increment showcases a transition among SMEs from recovery to expansion, capitalizing on digital tools and productivity-focused strategies. This wave of positive outlook is supported further by government reforms in GST, infrastructure, and digital trade facilitation.

Business leaders like Mr. Nirmal Kumar Minda and Mr. Manish Singhal emphasize the resilience and strategic shift in small enterprises. As these businesses navigate global uncertainties, the focus remains on operational efficiency and strategic capital deployment, ensuring sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)