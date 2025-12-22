Sena's Stumble: Local Polls Result Sparks Political Tensions

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, is grappling with the aftermath of a significant local election defeat, as it refuses to concede despite a decisive voter verdict. Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat criticized the party, claiming voters have taught them a lesson about past missteps.

The election results, declared on Sunday, saw the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, claim a sweeping victory, winning 207 presidency posts out of 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. In stark contrast, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed only 44 wins collectively. Notably, the BJP secured 117 municipal president positions.

In a post-election critique, Shirsat jibed that Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut appears to be leading the faction now. He questioned the current alliance discussions between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, indicating a need for like-minded political collaborations, notably in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)