India and New Zealand Forge Historic Free Trade Agreement

In a landmark move, India and New Zealand have finalized a historic free trade agreement designed to deepen economic relations, enhance market access, and stimulate investment between the two nations.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand's Christopher Luxon, the agreement was finalized after a phone call conversation, marking a significant diplomatic achievement in record time.

The agreement promises to double bilateral trade within five years, with New Zealand pledging a USD 20 billion investment in India over the next 15 years. Both leaders emphasized the importance of the FTA in opening opportunities across various sectors and reinforcing bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)