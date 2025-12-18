Cultural Roots and Global Reach: Bhatkhande University Celebrates a Century
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the value of cultural heritage at the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya's centenary event. The state is providing land for a new campus, reflecting its commitment to preserving and globalizing Indian artistry and cultural traditions initiated by Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande under colonial rule.
- India
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the integral role of culture in national identity at the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya's centennial celebrations.
The state has allocated approximately six acres in Lucknow for the university's expansion, symbolizing the broadening horizons of Indian culture.
Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande's pioneering work during colonial times was acknowledged for its foundational influence on Indian classical music.
