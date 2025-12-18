Cultural Roots and Global Reach: Bhatkhande University Celebrates a Century

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the integral role of culture in national identity at the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya's centennial celebrations.

The state has allocated approximately six acres in Lucknow for the university's expansion, symbolizing the broadening horizons of Indian culture.

Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande's pioneering work during colonial times was acknowledged for its foundational influence on Indian classical music.