US Peace Deal Proposals Gain Momentum: Ukraine Optimistic About Meeting Demands

The US is working on a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, with initial drafts meeting most of Ukraine's demands. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy noted that compromises are necessary from both sides, and the proposed deal includes a 20-point plan with security guarantees involving European countries and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-12-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 00:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a major step towards resolving the conflict, initial drafts of US peace proposals for Ukraine and Russia have reportedly met many of Kyiv's major demands, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to reporters, Zelenskyy praised the solid nature of recent negotiations with US officials, while acknowledging that full agreement is unlikely given the entrenched positions on both sides of the almost four-year war. The talks, championed by US President Donald Trump, have seen sharp disagreements between Moscow and Kyiv.

US envoy Steve Witkoff reported productive discussions with Ukrainian and European representatives, focusing on a proposed 20-point plan that includes security guarantees and military contributions from key European nations.

