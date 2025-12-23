US Peace Deal Proposals Gain Momentum: Ukraine Optimistic About Meeting Demands

In a major step towards resolving the conflict, initial drafts of US peace proposals for Ukraine and Russia have reportedly met many of Kyiv's major demands, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to reporters, Zelenskyy praised the solid nature of recent negotiations with US officials, while acknowledging that full agreement is unlikely given the entrenched positions on both sides of the almost four-year war. The talks, championed by US President Donald Trump, have seen sharp disagreements between Moscow and Kyiv.

US envoy Steve Witkoff reported productive discussions with Ukrainian and European representatives, focusing on a proposed 20-point plan that includes security guarantees and military contributions from key European nations.