Rahul Gandhi's Bold Stand: Defending Democracy Against BJP's Institutional Capture
Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of attempting to dismantle India's Constitution, which upholds equality and democracy. During a talk in Berlin, Gandhi emphasized creating a system of resistance against BJP's institutional control, portraying the conflict as a crucial fight for global democracy.
- Country:
- India
In an impassioned speech in Berlin, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to dismantle India's Constitution, asserting the party seeks to undermine democracy and equality among states, languages, and religions.
Gandhi has called for the creation of a robust system of opposition to combat BJP's grip on institutional power, labeling this effort as essential to preserving India's democratic integrity on the global stage. His remarks were especially critical of the BJP's alleged weaponization of institutions like the CBI and the ED to consolidate power.
Drawing parallels between India's democratic structure and global democratic values, Gandhi argued the erosion of Indian democracy symbolizes a threat to democracy worldwide. He also criticized the BJP's economic strategy, contending it mirrors past policies and faces significant challenges under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Constitution
- democracy
- institutional
- opposition
- Berlin
- CBI
- ED
- Modi
ALSO READ
Belarusian Opposition Leaders Released: The Road to Recovery
Congress Emerges as Opposition Force in Maharashtra Local Body Polls
Indian Real Estate Sees Record Institutional Investment Surge
Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Polls Amid Opposition Allegations
Munde Hails Mahayuti's Sweep in Local Polls, Defames Opposition's Plot