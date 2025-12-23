Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bold Stand: Defending Democracy Against BJP's Institutional Capture

Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of attempting to dismantle India's Constitution, which upholds equality and democracy. During a talk in Berlin, Gandhi emphasized creating a system of resistance against BJP's institutional control, portraying the conflict as a crucial fight for global democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 00:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bold Stand: Defending Democracy Against BJP's Institutional Capture
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In an impassioned speech in Berlin, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to dismantle India's Constitution, asserting the party seeks to undermine democracy and equality among states, languages, and religions.

Gandhi has called for the creation of a robust system of opposition to combat BJP's grip on institutional power, labeling this effort as essential to preserving India's democratic integrity on the global stage. His remarks were especially critical of the BJP's alleged weaponization of institutions like the CBI and the ED to consolidate power.

Drawing parallels between India's democratic structure and global democratic values, Gandhi argued the erosion of Indian democracy symbolizes a threat to democracy worldwide. He also criticized the BJP's economic strategy, contending it mirrors past policies and faces significant challenges under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025