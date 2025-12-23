Left Menu

Panama's Flagged Tanker Faces Investigation for Maritime Rule Violation

Panama's foreign minister, Javier Martinez-Acha, addressed the interception of a Panama-flagged tanker by the U.S., which violated the country's maritime rules by disconnecting its transponder. The supertanker Centuries left Venezuelan waters carrying crude cargo. Panama may cancel the ship's registration following an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 00:38 IST
Panama's foreign minister, Javier Martinez-Acha, announced on Monday that a tanker intercepted by the U.S. under Panama's flag failed to comply with the nation's maritime regulations by disconnecting its transponder. The incident occurred as the vessel was navigating out of Venezuelan waters, carrying a cargo of crude oil.

During a television interview, Martinez-Acha revealed that Panama intends to take appropriate measures in response to this breach, though he did not provide specific details on what those actions might entail.

The vessel in question, the supertanker Centuries, which the U.S. Coast Guard targeted on Saturday, was flying under Panama's flag when it left Venezuelan waters. Should an investigation confirm the maritime rule violation, Panama retains the right to revoke the ship's registry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

