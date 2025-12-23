Left Menu

Zoomcar's Roadmap to Closing India's EV Experience Gap

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. highlights India's challenges with electric vehicle adoption, focusing on the need for real experience over policy initiatives. Despite growing interest, hurdles like charging access and battery health persist. Zoomcar plans to expand its EV trials and infrastructure by 2026, aiming to bridge the experience gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:51 IST
Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. has highlighted key hurdles facing India's electric vehicle (EV) adoption landscape in its recent EV Experience Insight Report. While policy efforts continue to grow, the report suggests actual experience with EVs could be more influential in driving adoption than current policy momentum.

Currently, electric vehicles account for only 2% of new passenger vehicle sales in India. Zoomcar pinpointed specific challenges affecting adoption, such as charging access issues, battery health worries, and a lack of real-world experience. They believe that exposing consumers to short-term, real-life EV trials could ease these adoption hesitations.

The insights from Zoomcar's EV pilot tests across major metros revealed enthusiastic interest in EVs, particularly in urban commutes. However, they also underscored recurring issues like charging anxiety on long journeys and inconsistent fast-charger availability. As EV policy discussions continue for the next phase, Zoomcar envisions 2026 as a pivotal year for scaling EV access through its marketplace.

