India Extends $450 Million Lifeline to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
India plans a $450 million assistance package for Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah. Announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the aid focuses on infrastructure, housing, health, education, and agriculture, aiming to support recovery efforts in sectors most affected by the disaster.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
India has announced a robust assistance package worth USD 450 million to aid Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on a diplomatic visit to the island, revealed this pivotal support plan in collaboration with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.
Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to supporting its neighbor as it grapples with the dual challenges of economic recovery and natural disaster recovery. The aid is set to focus on rehabilitating infrastructure, rebuilding damaged homes, and reinforcing essential services in health and education.
This comprehensive package, which includes USD 350 million in concessional credit and USD 100 million in grants, aims to bolster Sri Lanka's disaster response and preparedness efforts, while also addressing immediate agricultural needs caused by the cyclone's disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi speaks to his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, leaders announce successful conclusion of FTA: Statement.
I've just spoken with India's PM Narendra Modi following conclusion of NZ-India Free Trade Agreement: New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon.
Global order established 80 years ago is clearly unravelling: Union minister S Jaishankar in Pune.
PM Narendra Modi begins roadshow from Sarusajai to Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati.
Yoga has shown the entire world the path to health, balance and harmony: PM Narendra Modi.