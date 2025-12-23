Left Menu

India Extends $450 Million Lifeline to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

India plans a $450 million assistance package for Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah. Announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the aid focuses on infrastructure, housing, health, education, and agriculture, aiming to support recovery efforts in sectors most affected by the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:12 IST
India Extends $450 Million Lifeline to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India has announced a robust assistance package worth USD 450 million to aid Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on a diplomatic visit to the island, revealed this pivotal support plan in collaboration with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to supporting its neighbor as it grapples with the dual challenges of economic recovery and natural disaster recovery. The aid is set to focus on rehabilitating infrastructure, rebuilding damaged homes, and reinforcing essential services in health and education.

This comprehensive package, which includes USD 350 million in concessional credit and USD 100 million in grants, aims to bolster Sri Lanka's disaster response and preparedness efforts, while also addressing immediate agricultural needs caused by the cyclone's disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025