India Extends $450 Million Lifeline to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

India has announced a robust assistance package worth USD 450 million to aid Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on a diplomatic visit to the island, revealed this pivotal support plan in collaboration with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to supporting its neighbor as it grapples with the dual challenges of economic recovery and natural disaster recovery. The aid is set to focus on rehabilitating infrastructure, rebuilding damaged homes, and reinforcing essential services in health and education.

This comprehensive package, which includes USD 350 million in concessional credit and USD 100 million in grants, aims to bolster Sri Lanka's disaster response and preparedness efforts, while also addressing immediate agricultural needs caused by the cyclone's disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)