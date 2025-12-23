Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Lynchings of Hindus in Bangladesh

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association and other groups protested against the lynching of a Hindu man, urging Prime Minister Modi to protect Hindus in Bangladesh. Calls were made for either bringing them to India or ensuring their protection there. Similar protests occurred in Jammu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:45 IST
Protests Erupt Over Lynchings of Hindus in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association protested on Tuesday against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive steps. The association called either for the relocation of Hindus to India or their protection within Bangladesh.

Nirmal K Kotwal, president of the bar association, expressed condemnation of the violence and demanded action against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in Jammu. The recent lynching of Dipu Chandra Das has intensified such calls amongst the local population.

Simultaneously, the Shiv Sena Dogra Front and other Hindu organizations, such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, organized protests across Jammu. They denounced the Bangladesh government's inaction and called for intervention by Indian authorities.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025