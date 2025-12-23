Protests Erupt Over Lynchings of Hindus in Bangladesh
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association and other groups protested against the lynching of a Hindu man, urging Prime Minister Modi to protect Hindus in Bangladesh. Calls were made for either bringing them to India or ensuring their protection there. Similar protests occurred in Jammu.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association protested on Tuesday against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive steps. The association called either for the relocation of Hindus to India or their protection within Bangladesh.
Nirmal K Kotwal, president of the bar association, expressed condemnation of the violence and demanded action against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in Jammu. The recent lynching of Dipu Chandra Das has intensified such calls amongst the local population.
Simultaneously, the Shiv Sena Dogra Front and other Hindu organizations, such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, organized protests across Jammu. They denounced the Bangladesh government's inaction and called for intervention by Indian authorities.
