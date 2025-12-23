Debunking Myths: Andhra Pradesh's Economic Resilience
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of YSRCP, refutes allegations from TDP and Janasena about Andhra Pradesh's declining brand value. Citing RBI data, he highlights the state's strong GVA performance in the industrial and manufacturing sectors between 2019-24, placing Andhra Pradesh in top positions nationally and regionally.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP leader, on Tuesday refuted allegations by the TDP and Janasena parties claiming that his administration has damaged Andhra Pradesh's brand value.
He referenced RBI data, highlighting that from 2019 to 2024, the state excelled in both the industrial and manufacturing sectors, securing a top-five national rank.
Despite opposition claims, Jagan suggested these statistics reveal a thriving economic landscape under his leadership, dismissing opposing critiques as unfounded.
