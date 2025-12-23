Debunking Myths: Andhra Pradesh's Economic Resilience

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP leader, on Tuesday refuted allegations by the TDP and Janasena parties claiming that his administration has damaged Andhra Pradesh's brand value.

He referenced RBI data, highlighting that from 2019 to 2024, the state excelled in both the industrial and manufacturing sectors, securing a top-five national rank.

Despite opposition claims, Jagan suggested these statistics reveal a thriving economic landscape under his leadership, dismissing opposing critiques as unfounded.

