Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS Forge Alliance for Mumbai Civic Elections

The anticipated announcement of an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for Mumbai's January 15 civic elections is likely imminent. Sena leader Sanjay Raut revealed plans for a joint press conference involving Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray.

Negotiations around a political alliance have been underway for several strategic municipal corporations, including BMC. Talks are also progressing for joint efforts in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira Bhayander, Nashik, and Pune, with local units reportedly concluding arrangements, excluding Mumbai.

Controversy stirs with Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam's claim that an alliance between the Thackeray cousins will have minimal impact, suggesting strong support for the BJP-led Mahayuti remains. As the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS gear for collaboration, doubts over its longevity and electoral influence persist among political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)