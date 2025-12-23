Tragedy Strikes Mexican Navy Humanitarian Mission

A tragic incident occurred when a small Mexican Navy aircraft crashed off the Texas coast near Galveston, claiming the lives of at least five people. The aircraft was on a humanitarian mission organized in collaboration with the Michou y Mau Foundation to provide medical transport for child burn victims requiring treatment in the United States.

The crash involved eight individuals, four of whom were naval personnel and the other four civilians, according to Mexico's Navy secretariat. While one person remains missing, two have reportedly survived the accident.

The Mexican authorities have launched an investigation to determine the causes behind the crash. This unfortunate event has cast a spotlight on the heroic but risky endeavors carried out in the name of humanitarian aid and medical assistance.