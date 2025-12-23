Left Menu

Defence Minister Unveils Strategic Guide for Enhanced Road Infrastructure

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a guide by the Border Roads Organisation focusing on creating effective detailed project reports (DPRs) for road infrastructure. The guide aims to prevent project delays and financial overruns by providing comprehensive and uniform instructions for engineers, aiming at improving border region connectivity.

In a significant move to streamline road infrastructure projects, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a new guide aimed at improving the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs). Released on Tuesday, the guide was crafted by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), focusing on avoiding common issues such as time and cost overruns.

The BRO is responsible for constructing and maintaining roads in some of the country's most challenging terrains. The guide serves as a comprehensive document that covers critical aspects like engineering design and quality control. It provides uniform standards and procedures that engineers can follow for both new constructions and upgrades of existing infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the quality and consistency of DPRs, contributing to faster project execution and improved strategic connectivity. Present at the unveiling were Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and other senior officials, highlighting the guide's strategic importance.

