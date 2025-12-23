Left Menu

Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Karti Chidambaram in Chinese Visa Bribery Case

A Delhi court has framed charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and others for criminal conspiracy and corruption in the Chinese visa scam. Allegedly, bribes were paid for visa facilitation for Talwandi Sabo Power Limited in 2011. The court found strong suspicion against the accused but discharged one due to lack of evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:33 IST
Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Karti Chidambaram in Chinese Visa Bribery Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday pressed charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and six others amid allegations of criminal conspiracy and corruption linked to a Chinese visa scam. The court found sufficient evidence to suspect their involvement in facilitating visa approvals for Chinese nationals working with Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) in 2011.

The prosecution's case hinges on allegations that Karti Chidambaram leveraged his father's position as the Union home minister to allegedly secure project visas for the power company. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claims this was achieved through bribes channeled via several entities, including Bell Tools.

While the court has deemed the evidence enough to frame charges, it has also dismissed the case against one accused, Chetan Shrivastava, citing insufficient proof. The court emphasized that the judicial process has reached only the preliminary stage of charge framing, with further examination lined up as the trial proceeds.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025