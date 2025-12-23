India Post Targets Growth: New Marketing Strategy Unveiled

Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has mandated that the Department of Posts establish specialized marketing teams across all circles to tap into new business and revenue streams, as per an official communication on Tuesday.

In a monthly assessment meeting for all postal circles, the Minister urged India Post to employ proactive strategies to bolster business growth. This includes engaging with businesses contributing significant GST revenues.

He recommended creating dedicated marketing executive teams to oversee daily business leads, conversions, and revenues, and suggested leveraging regional strengths—focusing on local geography and industries—to tailor growth strategies. The Department's revenue increased slightly to Rs 11,425.24 crore, while expenses rose by 5.28% to Rs 37,528.49 crore, resulting in a Rs 24,915.21 crore deficit. The government aims to make the postal service profit-oriented by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)