High Profile Names Linked to Sabarimala Gold Loss

A North Paravoor local, MR Ajayan, has approached the Kerala High Court, requesting to be part of a petition filed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, seeking a CBI investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Ajayan, who has previously engaged in other sensitive legal matters, claims that senior IPS officials, namely P Vijayan and S Sreejith, are associated with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the case. Additionally, he asserts that IPS officer Harisankar is related to a former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The court has agreed to deliberate on the petitions post-Christmas vacation, currently examining two cases involving the gold loss, with the special investigation team having made nine arrests thus far, including two ex-presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

