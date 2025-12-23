High Profile Names Linked to Sabarimala Gold Loss
MR Ajayan moves the Kerala High Court to join the BJP leader's plea for a CBI probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case, alleging senior IPS officers' involvement. He claims they are obstructing a fair investigation and urges for a transfer to a central agency. The case is under further consideration.
- Country:
- India
A North Paravoor local, MR Ajayan, has approached the Kerala High Court, requesting to be part of a petition filed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, seeking a CBI investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case.
Ajayan, who has previously engaged in other sensitive legal matters, claims that senior IPS officials, namely P Vijayan and S Sreejith, are associated with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the case. Additionally, he asserts that IPS officer Harisankar is related to a former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board.
The court has agreed to deliberate on the petitions post-Christmas vacation, currently examining two cases involving the gold loss, with the special investigation team having made nine arrests thus far, including two ex-presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State-Sponsored Hooliganism Censures Hindu Protests: BJP Condemns Police Action in Bengal
Nitin Nabin's Ascent: A Testament to BJP's Dynamic Culture
BJP MP Condemns Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh and West Bengal
BJP Downplays Thackeray Cousins' Alliance for Mumbai Civic Elections
BJP Councillor's Apology After Viral Language Controversy