High Profile Names Linked to Sabarimala Gold Loss

MR Ajayan moves the Kerala High Court to join the BJP leader's plea for a CBI probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case, alleging senior IPS officers' involvement. He claims they are obstructing a fair investigation and urges for a transfer to a central agency. The case is under further consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:02 IST
High Profile Names Linked to Sabarimala Gold Loss
  • India

A North Paravoor local, MR Ajayan, has approached the Kerala High Court, requesting to be part of a petition filed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, seeking a CBI investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Ajayan, who has previously engaged in other sensitive legal matters, claims that senior IPS officials, namely P Vijayan and S Sreejith, are associated with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the case. Additionally, he asserts that IPS officer Harisankar is related to a former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The court has agreed to deliberate on the petitions post-Christmas vacation, currently examining two cases involving the gold loss, with the special investigation team having made nine arrests thus far, including two ex-presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

