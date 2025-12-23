Left Menu

Loud Music Leads to FIR at Celebration Party

An FIR was filed against the organizer of a party for playing loud music late at night, disturbing residents. The event celebrated Allen group's new project and was held on Sohna Road. The organizer did not have official permission, violating court orders, and now faces investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident, police registered an FIR against a party organizer for playing excessively loud music near a residential area.

The event, meant to celebrate the success of Allen group's latest project on Sohna Road, featured loud DJ music that continued until midnight and disturbed residents' peace.

The lack of official permission and the violation of court orders led to the filing of the FIR, with an investigation currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

