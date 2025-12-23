Left Menu

Northern Railway's Scratch Rake Solution: Ensuring Timely Travel

Northern Railway's Jammu Division introduces 'scratch rakes' to mitigate train delays during winter fog. Directed by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, additional rakes will aid punctuality for specific trains, ensuring passenger convenience. Uchit Singhal emphasizes their role in improving travel amidst increasing future demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:35 IST
Northern Railway's Scratch Rake Solution: Ensuring Timely Travel
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent disruptions caused by fog, the Northern Railway's Jammu Division has implemented the use of 'scratch rakes' to minimize train delays during the winter season. This initiative, spearheaded by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, aims to enhance passenger convenience amidst challenging climatic conditions.

The facility will provide additional rakes for Train No. 12414 (Jammu Tawi-Ajmer) and Train No. 22478/22477 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi-Katra). These rakes are designed to offset journeys delayed by up to seven hours, maintaining the punctuality of the affected trains and ensuring timely arrival and departure.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal highlighted that the primary objective of these additional measures is to guarantee comfortable and timely travel for passengers. As demand continues to grow, the railways demonstrate efficient management and a keen understanding of passenger needs through this proactive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025