Northern Railway's Scratch Rake Solution: Ensuring Timely Travel

In response to recent disruptions caused by fog, the Northern Railway's Jammu Division has implemented the use of 'scratch rakes' to minimize train delays during the winter season. This initiative, spearheaded by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, aims to enhance passenger convenience amidst challenging climatic conditions.

The facility will provide additional rakes for Train No. 12414 (Jammu Tawi-Ajmer) and Train No. 22478/22477 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi-Katra). These rakes are designed to offset journeys delayed by up to seven hours, maintaining the punctuality of the affected trains and ensuring timely arrival and departure.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal highlighted that the primary objective of these additional measures is to guarantee comfortable and timely travel for passengers. As demand continues to grow, the railways demonstrate efficient management and a keen understanding of passenger needs through this proactive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)