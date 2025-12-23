Left Menu

Hyderabad's Crackdown on New Year Celebrations: Safety Over Indulgence

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar cautioned citizens about legal compliance during New Year's celebrations. Special enforcement against drunk driving commences citywide. The commissioner stressed zero tolerance for alcohol-influenced driving, announcing severe penalties and measures to ensure adherence, particularly at public events and hospitality venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has issued a stern warning to New Year revellers about strictly adhering to legal norms to avoid severe repercussions. He highlighted that from Wednesday, the city will witness intensified enforcement drives targeting drunk driving, set to continue through the holiday season.

During a strategy deliberation via video conference at the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre, Sajjanar reviewed security preparations for celebrations and holy observances, such as Christmas and Vaikunta Ekadashi. He mandated an effective security grid to preclude any disruptive incidents.

The Commissioner underscored zero tolerance for driving under alcohol's influence, declaring that pertinent checks would span 100 city locations on December 31, backed by additional police forces. Legal consequences include vehicle confiscation and hefty fines, with potential imprisonment and revocation of driving licenses. Sajjanar urged partygoers to engage designated drivers or use taxis, while enforcement against reckless road behavior is also prioritized.

Pubs and hotels hosting New Year's Eve events must conclude by 1 AM. Sajjanar stressed compliance with noise regulations, warning that excessive sound systems would be confiscated. Venues permitting any illegal activities, such as drug use or obscene performances, face license cancellations and criminal prosecution. The public is encouraged to welcome the New Year prudently, ensuring safe and memorable celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

