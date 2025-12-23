Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Winter Session Announced

The Winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is set from January 5 to January 8. Discussions will focus on public welfare issues, with debates likely on air pollution. The session duration could be extended if required.

  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will take place from January 5 to January 8.

Officials have mentioned that the session's duration could be extended if necessary.

Gupta confirmed that the Assembly will focus on discussions related to public welfare issues, with air pollution expected to be a major topic of debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

