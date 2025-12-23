Vinod Kumar Shukla: A Literary Icon's Last Chapter

Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award laureate Vinod Kumar Shukla has passed away at the age of 88. Known for his profound contributions to literature, Shukla succumbed to age-related ailments on a Tuesday evening in a government hospital, as confirmed by his family members.

Shukla was initially admitted to AIIMS Raipur on December 2, following breathing difficulties. Despite improvements after an earlier hospitalization, his health deteriorated rapidly, leading to this sad outcome. He is mourned by his wife, son Shashwat, and daughter. The state of Chhattisgarh will honor him with a state funeral.

Celebrated for works like 'Naukar Ki Kameez' and 'Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi', Shukla's literary genius was recognized with India's prestigious Sahitya Akademi and Jnanpith awards. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed profound grief, highlighting Shukla's invaluable contributions to national and international literary circles.