A Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Good Governance Day

On Thursday, prominent leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered at 'Sadaiv Atal' to honor the memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary. The somber ceremony featured tributes from key political figures and dignitaries.

Prime Minister Modi, in a heartfelt message, highlighted Vajpayee's enduring influence on India's development. Recognized for his exceptional oratory and poetic spirit, Vajpayee dedicated his life to good governance and the nation's progress. He was hailed as a beacon of leadership whose legacy guides the country's future.

Marking the day as Good Governance Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) honored Vajpayee's contributions to India's economic growth and strategic achievements, such as the victory in the Kargil War and establishing India as a nuclear power. His advocacy for democracy, social equality, and infrastructure development remains influential.

