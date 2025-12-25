Tragedy Strikes in Chitradurga: Fatal Accident Claims Nine Lives

A tragic incident in Chitradurga resulted in the loss of nine lives following a collision between a container truck and a luxury sleeper bus, which subsequently caught fire.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the incident, underscoring the need for a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause.

Other state leaders, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, echoed similar sentiments, offering condolences and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)