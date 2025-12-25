Tragedy Strikes in Chitradurga: Fatal Accident Claims Nine Lives
A devastating accident near Chitradurga claimed at least nine lives when a speeding container truck collided with a luxury sleeper bus, causing it to catch fire. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders extended condolences, promising a thorough investigation. The tragedy overshadowed festive journeys for many onboard.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-12-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 10:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident in Chitradurga resulted in the loss of nine lives following a collision between a container truck and a luxury sleeper bus, which subsequently caught fire.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the incident, underscoring the need for a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause.
Other state leaders, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, echoed similar sentiments, offering condolences and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Nine Killed in Bus-Truck Accident
K'taka accident: Luxury sleeper bus caught fire after colliding with truck in Chitradurga, say police sources.
Tragic Collision: Nine Killed in Bus-Truck Crash Near Hiriyur
Nine killed in bus-truck collision in Karnataka's Chitradurga; most victims burnt alive: Police.
Tragic Collision: Train Accident Claims Five Lives in Uttar Pradesh