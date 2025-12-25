Left Menu

Online Dating Scam Leaves Businessman Deceived Out of Rs 53 Lakh

A businessman was defrauded of Rs 53 lakh by a woman he met on a dating app. She convinced him to invest in a gold trading scheme with false promises of high returns. Despite his virtual balance showing growth, he couldn't withdraw funds without further deposits, leading to a police report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A businessman in the city was allegedly swindled out of Rs 53 lakh by a woman he met through a dating app. The victim, involved in logistics and marketing, created an account seeking marriage and was approached by a user named 'Priyanka Gupta' from Juhu, as stated by police on Thursday.

Gupta claimed she was separated from her husband and sought a businessman for marriage. After chatting and planning to marry, she persuaded him to invest in her gold trading venture, promising lucrative returns. Initially cautious, the businessman eventually invested Rs 53.30 lakh in 'Market Axess Company.'

While his virtual balance appeared to grow, withdrawal attempts were blocked with demands for further deposits. Realizing the scam, he reported the issue to the police. A First Information Report has been filed against two unidentified individuals under cheating and Information Technology Act violations, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

