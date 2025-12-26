TECNO Powers AFCON 2025 Fan Experience with AI Pop-Ups and Fan Zones in Morocco

Following the opening ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, TECNO has expanded its tournament engagement beyond the stadium, embedding its brand directly into Morocco’s urban public spaces. Through a coordinated rollout of TECNO AI pop-up stores and open-access fan zones in Rabat and Casablanca, the brand is transforming AFCON from a single ceremonial moment into a sustained, city-wide consumer experience powered by artificial intelligence.

As an official partner of AFCON 2025, TECNO activated four experiential venues in total: two TECNO AI pop-up stores and two fan zones, with one of each established in both Rabat and Casablanca. This parallel deployment across Morocco’s major urban centers reflects a deliberate strategy to reach fans where they live, socialize, and celebrate football, rather than confining brand interaction to stadium audiences alone.

From Opening Ceremony to Everyday Engagement

The launch of these spaces coincided with the AFCON opening ceremony, marking the start of TECNO’s “Power Your Moment” campaign. The ceremony welcomed invited clients, partners, and guests, setting a symbolic tone for the tournament. From the same day, TECNO opened its physical activations to the public, shifting quickly from a brand-led moment to hands-on consumer engagement.

By extending its presence throughout the tournament period, TECNO ensures continuous interaction with football fans at different stages of the competition. This approach allows consumers to repeatedly engage with TECNO AI features in real-life settings, reinforcing familiarity and trust rather than limiting exposure to a one-off promotional event.

To sustain energy and footfall, TECNO introduced cultural programming alongside technology showcases. Live juggling ball performances combined with African music and dance were staged on December 21 and are scheduled to return on January 18. These performances create a festive environment that blends football culture, African identity, and digital innovation, aligning the brand with the emotional rhythm of AFCON.

TECNO AI Pop-Up Stores: Technology You Can Touch

Located near Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca and Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the TECNO AI pop-up stores are designed as immersive, fan-first environments rather than traditional retail outlets. Open for a limited time during AFCON 2025, the stores combine product discovery, interactive demonstrations, and cultural engagement.

Visitors are welcomed into reception areas offering complimentary gifts and guided tours, while light interactive challenges encourage participation and social sharing. These elements help lower the barrier between advanced AI technology and everyday users, turning complex features into intuitive, enjoyable experiences.

At the core of each store is the AI Experience Area, where TECNO AI is demonstrated through practical, real-world use cases. Large-format screens and interactive stations allow visitors to test features related to photography, gaming performance, content creation, productivity tools, and entertainment optimization. By placing consumers directly in control, TECNO positions AI not as abstract innovation, but as a practical enhancement to daily smartphone use.

Beyond technology, the pop-up stores integrate football culture through creative installations. A fashion-inspired clothing swap area displays jerseys representing all 24 national teams competing in AFCON 2025, giving fans a playful way to express national pride. The Champions Road installation invites visitors to interact with a magnetic team matchup board, encouraging match predictions, discussions, and photo sharing that extend engagement beyond the physical space.

The Product Experience Area provides hands-on access to TECNO’s latest smartphones and connected devices, supported by trained brand representatives. A customization station allows visitors to personalize their devices with AFCON-themed back stickers, creating tangible souvenirs linked to the tournament. Dedicated photo zones with branded backdrops further encourage social media sharing, while a CSR Culture Wall highlights TECNO’s long-term investments in youth development, grassroots football, and community initiatives across Africa.

TECNO Fan Zones: Open Spaces for Shared Celebration

Complementing the pop-up stores, TECNO established fan zones at Anfa Park in Casablanca and OLM Souissi in Rabat. These spaces operate throughout match days as open-access community hubs, welcoming football fans and casual visitors without any purchase or registration requirements.

Designed to prioritize inclusivity and shared experience, the fan zones feature relaxed product discovery areas, free photo-taking and on-site photo printing services, and interactive challenges that encourage spontaneous participation. Football skill activities such as juggling and heading contests animate the spaces, drawing crowds and creating moments of organic engagement.

Giveaway mechanics are linked to simple social media actions, while classification-style photo activities encourage visitors to capture and share memories without competitive pressure. This approach emphasizes visibility, enjoyment, and community connection rather than transactional marketing.

A Sustained Presence Throughout AFCON 2025

By activating simultaneously in Rabat and Casablanca and maintaining consistent programming across key match days, TECNO establishes a strong and sustained physical footprint throughout AFCON 2025. Rather than limiting its role to sponsorship visibility or a single launch event, the brand integrates itself into the everyday public life of the tournament host cities.

Through its AI pop-up stores and fan zones, TECNO successfully blends technology, football, and African urban culture, positioning TECNO AI as an accessible, practical companion to fans’ daily experiences. In doing so, the brand reinforces its identity not just as a smartphone manufacturer, but as a technology partner that powers moments of creativity, connection, and celebration during one of Africa’s most significant sporting events.