Snowfall Ignites Kashmir's Tourism Revival Dreams

Recent snowfall in Kashmir is sparking optimism for its tourism revival after a challenging year marked by terror attacks and natural calamities. The Union territory's promotional efforts, coupled with festive season bookings, are fueling hope for a bustling tourist season.

Updated: 23-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:57 IST
The Kashmir Valley, long a jewel of Indian tourism, faced an arduous year with setbacks from an April terror attack in Pahalgam to devastating monsoon rains.

However, a recent snowfall has rekindled hope, painting the picturesque valleys in white and drawing tourists eager to witness its pristine beauty.

Stakeholders in the tourism sector, along with enthusiastic visitors, are buoyed by a flurry of winter activities and robust booking inquiries, signaling a potential comeback for Kashmir's tourism industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

