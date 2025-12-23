Tragic Family Incident Shocks North Kerala
In North Kerala's Ramanthali, four family members were discovered dead in their home. A 38-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother, and his two young children were found on Monday. Early reports suggest a suspected hanging of the adults, with the children found on the floor. Police investigations are ongoing.
In a tragic development in North Kerala's Ramanthali, four members of a family were discovered dead in their home, according to police reports released on Monday.
The deceased include a 38-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother, and his two young children, aged five and two. Authorities revealed that the adults appeared to have died by hanging, while the children were found lying on the floor.
The Payyanur police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, as the community grapples with the shock of this heartbreaking incident.
