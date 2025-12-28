GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project
GMR Group has qualified to bid for the $800 million Taif International Airport project in Saudi Arabia. The project will be conducted under a Public-Private Partnership model with a Build-Transfer-Operate contract for 30 years. Other qualified bidders include international consortia from India, Turkey, Ireland, and others.
In addition to GMR, several other consortia have qualified to bid. These include the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd – Tamasuk consortium, Turkey's TAV Airports – Mada International Holding consortium, and the Daa International-led consortium from Ireland, along with the Kalyon Insaat consortium.
The development will use a Public-Private Partnership model and is set under a Build-Transfer-Operate agreement for 30 years, offering a fully equipped passenger terminal and necessary infrastructure. The initiative aims to meet future demand projections and serve as an alternative for Umrah pilgrims within the regional multi-airport system.