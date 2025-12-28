Left Menu

GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project

GMR Group has qualified to bid for the $800 million Taif International Airport project in Saudi Arabia. The project will be conducted under a Public-Private Partnership model with a Build-Transfer-Operate contract for 30 years. Other qualified bidders include international consortia from India, Turkey, Ireland, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 09:55 IST
GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GMR Group has secured a qualifying bid submission for the $800 million development of the new Taif International Airport in Saudi Arabia. This was confirmed by the National Center for Privatisation & PPP of the Arabian nation.

In addition to GMR, several other consortia have qualified to bid. These include the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd – Tamasuk consortium, Turkey's TAV Airports – Mada International Holding consortium, and the Daa International-led consortium from Ireland, along with the Kalyon Insaat consortium.

The development will use a Public-Private Partnership model and is set under a Build-Transfer-Operate agreement for 30 years, offering a fully equipped passenger terminal and necessary infrastructure. The initiative aims to meet future demand projections and serve as an alternative for Umrah pilgrims within the regional multi-airport system.

TRENDING

1
Myanmar's Contentious Elections: A Struggle for Credibility Amidst Conflict

Myanmar's Contentious Elections: A Struggle for Credibility Amidst Conflict

 Global
2
Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

 India
3
Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

 Nepal
4
Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Care Work Still Pays Less: How Gendered Jobs and Undervalued Skills Shape Wages

Planning for Survival: Protecting Public Health at Mass Gatherings in a Changing Climate

Why Labour Shortages Are Becoming Structural in the Age of AI and Decarbonisation

Why Africa’s Intermediary Cities Hold the Key to Climate-Smart Urban Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025