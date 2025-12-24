Left Menu

Nifty 50 Poised for a Record Surge to 30,000 by 2026: Report

A new ICICI Direct report forecasts the Nifty 50 index reaching 30,000 in 2026, driven by technical indicators like the Cup & Handle pattern and historical price behaviors. It highlights potential rallies and identifies crucial support levels for this bullish outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:41 IST
Traders and brokers executing orders in stock market (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nifty 50 is expected to hit 30,000 by 2026, bolstered by strong technical factors and historical trends, according to a report by ICICI Direct. The research points to a Cup & Handle pattern breakout as a primary driver, historically yielding a 40% gain within 12-18 months.

This pattern has historically triggered sustained rallies, and recent price actions reinforce the optimistic projection. The upper band of the ongoing rising channel is highlighted as a long-term directional indicator, ensuring continuous upward momentum as long as the structural integrity holds.

The report notes rebounds following bull market corrections of 15-20% could escalate to 28,600 in the medium term before reaching the 30,000 milestone. It identifies 23,500 as a critical support level. Additionally, current market breadth indicators suggest a contrarian investment opportunity, with a reading of 35 likely to spur broad market participation in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

