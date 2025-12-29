AIMIM Announces Candidates for Key Municipal Elections in Maharashtra
The AIMIM has announced candidates for the upcoming municipal elections in Thane and Vasai-Virar, aiming to expand its influence in Maharashtra. The list includes professionals like doctors, and candidate selection for Bhiwandi-Nizampur is nearing completion. Polls are set for January 15.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has revealed its candidates for the forthcoming municipal elections in Thane and Vasai-Virar, Maharashtra.
Imtiaz Jaleel, president of AIMIM's Maharashtra unit, disclosed that five candidates from Mumbra and three from Vasai-Virar are finalized, including two doctors.
As the party strategizes to strengthen its footprint in urban areas, discussions for Bhiwandi-Nizampur candidacy are in advanced stages, with elections scheduled for January 15.
