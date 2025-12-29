Love Affair Turns Violent in Kolkata Guest House
A woman from West Bengal was injured following an attack by her lover from Tamil Nadu in a Kolkata guest house. After a dispute, the man allegedly assaulted her with a sharp weapon. Police arrested him based on her complaint. Investigations suggest the attack might be linked to document possession.
- Country:
- India
A woman in Kolkata suffered injuries after being violently attacked by her lover during a stay in a guest house, police reported on Monday. The incident has led to concerns about safety within personal relationships.
The accused, Pradeep Kumar Selvaraj from Chennai, was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder the woman. The assault reportedly occurred after a heated argument following their check-in at a guest house on B B Ganguly Street.
Selvaraj is accused of using a sharp weapon to cause multiple injuries to the woman before fleeing. Her cries for help prompted staffers to alert the Muchipara police, who promptly intervened. Preliminary investigations indicate the altercation may have been over certain documents in the woman's possession.
(With inputs from agencies.)
