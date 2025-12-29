Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Spanish Coach and Family Lost in Indonesian Waters

Spanish soccer coach Fernando Martin and his three children were tragically lost at sea after their boat capsized near Indonesia's Komodo National Park. A body believed to be one of Martin's children was discovered, and the search for the rest continues under challenging conditions. A temporary ban on tour boats has been imposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:03 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Spanish Coach and Family Lost in Indonesian Waters
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Tragic news unfolded as Indonesian rescue teams discovered a body during the relentless search for Spanish soccer coach Fernando Martin and his children. Their boat sank near a tourist hotspot, marking a devastating turn of events. Valencia CF confirmed the death of their former coach and his three children.

The incident occurred last Friday when Martin's boat capsized following engine failure amid severe weather conditions near Padar Island Strait, close to the famed Komodo National Park. Fathur Rahman, head of the local search agency, revealed the recovery of a female body, believed to be a victim of the accident. Authorities are urgently working on identification.

The exhaustive search continues with the hope of finding Martin and his children, despite the treacherous sea conditions. Survivors include Martin's wife, one daughter, four crew members, and a tour guide. Indonesia has enacted a temporary halt on tour boat operations in the affected region, citing ongoing safety concerns.

TRENDING

1
A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education Reforms

A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education R...

 India
2
Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

 Global
3
Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
4
Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025