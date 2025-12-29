Bus Mishap in Mumbai: Pedestrians Injured

A bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) left several people injured on Monday night in Mumbai.

The incident occurred on Station Road in the suburban area of Bhandup, as the bus was reversing, according to local police sources. Five to six pedestrians were injured and promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

BEST is renowned for its extensive bus network that connects Mumbai and its neighboring urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)