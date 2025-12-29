Left Menu

Bus Mishap in Mumbai: Pedestrians Injured

A reversing bus operated by Mumbai's civic-run BEST injured five to six pedestrians in Bhandup. The incident occurred on the busy Station Road, and the injured individuals were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. BEST manages an extensive bus network in the city and its regions.

A bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) left several people injured on Monday night in Mumbai.

The incident occurred on Station Road in the suburban area of Bhandup, as the bus was reversing, according to local police sources. Five to six pedestrians were injured and promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

BEST is renowned for its extensive bus network that connects Mumbai and its neighboring urban areas.

