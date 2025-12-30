Tech Retreat: Wall Street Starts Final Week on a Softer Note

Wall Street's crucial indexes began the final week of the year on a diminished note, with technology heavyweights pulling back from the previous week's high points that saw the S&P 500 setting new records. Notably, the information technology sector affected the S&P 500 due to downturns in tech and AI-related stocks, including Nvidia and Palantir Technologies, both taking hits of 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 187.31 points, or 0.38%, to 48,523.66, and the S&P 500 saw a reduction of 24.32 points, or 0.35%, to 6,905.68, while the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 130.47 points, or 0.55%, landing at 23,462.63. Despite a brief spike to a record high, Tesla's fall of nearly 2.4% weighed heavily on consumer discretionary stocks.

While materials dipped by 1%, notably due to a sharp drop in silver prices, energy stocks rose by 0.9% in alignment with a 2% increase in oil prices. The stock pullback followed the S&P 500's proximity to the 7,000-point mark and record highs for the blue-chip Dow. Investors eyed a potential 'Santa Claus rally,' expecting end-of-year gains despite high tech valuations and market volatility, bolstered by AI excitement and economic optimism.

