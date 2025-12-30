Left Menu

Tech Retreat: Wall Street Starts Final Week on a Softer Note

Wall Street's main indexes started the final week of the year lower as key tech stocks saw a decline. Despite a softened tech sector, expectations for future gains remain optimistic. Energy stocks were up, offsetting some losses, while the bull market shows resilience amid ongoing economic optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:35 IST
Tech Retreat: Wall Street Starts Final Week on a Softer Note
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's crucial indexes began the final week of the year on a diminished note, with technology heavyweights pulling back from the previous week's high points that saw the S&P 500 setting new records. Notably, the information technology sector affected the S&P 500 due to downturns in tech and AI-related stocks, including Nvidia and Palantir Technologies, both taking hits of 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 187.31 points, or 0.38%, to 48,523.66, and the S&P 500 saw a reduction of 24.32 points, or 0.35%, to 6,905.68, while the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 130.47 points, or 0.55%, landing at 23,462.63. Despite a brief spike to a record high, Tesla's fall of nearly 2.4% weighed heavily on consumer discretionary stocks.

While materials dipped by 1%, notably due to a sharp drop in silver prices, energy stocks rose by 0.9% in alignment with a 2% increase in oil prices. The stock pullback followed the S&P 500's proximity to the 7,000-point mark and record highs for the blue-chip Dow. Investors eyed a potential 'Santa Claus rally,' expecting end-of-year gains despite high tech valuations and market volatility, bolstered by AI excitement and economic optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Apology Stirs UK Political Arena

Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Apology Stirs UK Political Arena

 Global
2
Controversy Over Netanyahu's Pardon Request: Trump and Herzog's Conflicting Claims

Controversy Over Netanyahu's Pardon Request: Trump and Herzog's Conflicting ...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

 India
4
U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025