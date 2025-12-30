Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Nigerian Crash

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria that resulted in two fatalities. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized. Investigations are ongoing, with initial findings suggesting excessive speed as a potential cause. President Tinubu expressed condolences to all affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Nigerian Crash

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a tragic car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State, authorities reported on Monday. The collision resulted in the loss of two lives, while Joshua, at 36, only suffered minor injuries. He was promptly taken to a hospital where he received medical attention.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) detailed that five men were in the crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, with two fatalities confirmed and two individuals unhurt. Initial reports indicate that speed may have contributed to the vehicle losing control during an overtaking attempt before colliding with a stationary truck.

President Bola Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to both Joshua and the bereaved families, labeling the occurrence as a "tragic accident." As the investigation unfolds, Joshua remains stable after being transferred to a Lagos medical facility. The boxing star recently marked his comeback in Miami with a victory over Jake Paul and is anticipated to face Tyson Fury in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Apology Stirs UK Political Arena

Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Apology Stirs UK Political Arena

 Global
2
Controversy Over Netanyahu's Pardon Request: Trump and Herzog's Conflicting Claims

Controversy Over Netanyahu's Pardon Request: Trump and Herzog's Conflicting ...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

 India
4
U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025