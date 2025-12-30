Tragedy Strikes: Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Nigerian Crash

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a tragic car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State, authorities reported on Monday. The collision resulted in the loss of two lives, while Joshua, at 36, only suffered minor injuries. He was promptly taken to a hospital where he received medical attention.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) detailed that five men were in the crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, with two fatalities confirmed and two individuals unhurt. Initial reports indicate that speed may have contributed to the vehicle losing control during an overtaking attempt before colliding with a stationary truck.

President Bola Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to both Joshua and the bereaved families, labeling the occurrence as a "tragic accident." As the investigation unfolds, Joshua remains stable after being transferred to a Lagos medical facility. The boxing star recently marked his comeback in Miami with a victory over Jake Paul and is anticipated to face Tyson Fury in 2026.

