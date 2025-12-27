Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

A tragic incident unfolded in Vadodara as a man out for a family dinner lost his life after falling into an open manhole, officials stated on Saturday.

The victim, Vipulsinh Zala, thought to be in his 40s, met with this fate while parking his car near the Manjalpur Sports Complex. The manhole was allegedly left open during a routine cleaning procedure.

Family members raised the alarm when Zala did not return, eventually discovering his boots floating in the manhole. Authorities have promised strict action should negligence be found, with a thorough investigation now underway.

