Yemen's Call for UAE Exit: A New Chapter in Gulf Diplomacy

The head of Yemen's presidential council demanded the withdrawal of UAE forces within 24 hours following a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Mukalla. The incident highlights escalating tensions between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and UAE-backed southern separatists, further complicating the ongoing Yemeni civil conflict.

Yemen's Call for UAE Exit: A New Chapter in Gulf Diplomacy
In a dramatic turn of events, the head of Yemen's presidential council has demanded the immediate withdrawal of all United Arab Emirates forces from the country. This urgent call follows a military air strike executed by the Saudi-led coalition at the southern port of Mukalla.

The strike targeted UAE-backed southern separatists, intensifying the already volatile relations between the UAE and Saudi-supported Yemeni government troops. Yemen, embroiled in civil war since 2014, now faces even greater diplomatic tensions, with ships from the UAE's port of Fujairah reportedly supporting the separatists without authorization.

Amidst these developments, Yemen's council leader, Rashad al-Alimi, has cancelled a defense pact with the UAE, further complicating regional geopolitics. The airstrike, according to coalition officials, resulted in no casualties, but marked a significant escalation in the conflict.

