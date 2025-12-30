Left Menu

IndiGo Challenges GST Penalty of Over Rs 458 Crore

IndiGo, India's leading airline, faces a GST penalty exceeding Rs 458 crore. The penalty originates from a GST department order relating to tax assessments from FY 2018-19 to 2022-23. IndiGo plans to contest this order, supported by external tax advisors, arguing that it is erroneous.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, announced on Tuesday that it would challenge a GST penalty exceeding Rs 458 crore imposed by the authorities.

The penalty was issued by the Additional Commissioner of CGST-Delhi South Commissionerate, covering assessments from FY 2018-19 to 2022-23, according to a regulatory statement.

IndiGo, supported by external tax advisors, argues that the GST department's decision is flawed and plans to contest the order through legal means. The penalty, which includes interest and a demand on denied Input Tax Credit, will not impact IndiGo's financials or operations significantly.

