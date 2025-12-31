Muted Market: Indian Stocks End 2025 with Cautious Gains

On Wednesday, India's domestic stock market experienced slight gains in its final trading session of 2025, reflecting a cautious yet stable atmosphere among investors. This was amidst lower trading volumes typical of year-end activity and the absence of significant global market indicators.

The Nifty 50 index opened the day at 26,018.45, marking an increase of 79.60 points or 0.31%, while the BSE Sensex commenced at 84,908.44, up by 233.36 points or 0.28%. Notwithstanding this positive start, market experts warned of continued investor caution, citing a lackluster December and reduced foreign investor participation.

Nifty's sectoral performance was mixed with the metal sector leading gains due to extended steel import restrictions, while the IT, FMCG, PSU Bank, Realty, and Pharma sectors also edged higher. Market conditions remain tempered by end-year liquidity constraints, holiday closures, and focused stock-specific movements over broad market trends.

